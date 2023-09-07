Donald Trump wants to 'debate' Meghan Markle

Donald Trump has said he would “love to debate” Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Asked by radio host Hugh Hewitt on radio show if he would sit down with Meghan and her husband Prince Harry “for the ratings” the former president replied: “If you want to set it up, let’s set it up.”

“Let’s go do something,” Trump said. “I’d love to debate her. I would love it.”

“I disagree so much with what they’re doing,” he added, pointing to what he described as the “great disrespect” the pair showed the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“I said that I don’t think they are very appropriate what they’re saying, what they’re doing, and I didn’t like the way she dealt with the queen,” Trump told Hewitt.

Before becoming a member of Britain’s royal family, the American-born Meghan had called Trump “divisive” and “misogynistic” during the 2016 presidential race.

Trump later said these comments were “nasty.”

Now, in the interview, Trump added: “Well, I don’t know that they don’t like me."

“I think it’s not a good situation going on with the two of them, but I didn’t know that they don’t like me,” he said.

“Somebody mentioned it might be possible. They wouldn’t be the only ones,” Trump said.

That would be quite the debate.

