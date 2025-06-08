Trump just claimed egg prices are down 400 per cent - but that's not even possible

Egg prices. They’ve been a major talking point over the past 12 months or so – and Donald Trump has not stopped making claims about them.

In January, the cost of a dozen large grade-A eggs soared to its highest point in two decades, reaching an average of $4.95.

Back in May, Trump said that the price of eggs were down by 30 per cent since he entered office. He also blamed Joe Biden for letting "the price of eggs get out of control," adding: "The egg prices out of control. And we are working hard to get it back down."

Trump's claim was contradicted as a "blatant lie" by fact-checking X/Twitter account, FactPost. They wrote: "The cost of eggs is up 28% since Trump took office".

Now, he’s gone even further.

Speaking to reporters recently, Trump claimed that egg prices were “down 400 per cent”.

It’s quite the claim – and journalist Alex Taylor responded on social media, summing up how ridiculous it was.

He wrote: “‘Eggs have come down 400%.”

Taylor continued: “How daft is that. If they came down just 100% they would be free. Their coming down by 400% means, if anything, the shop pays you three times what they used to cost to take them

“However did Americans elect such a noodlehead?”

CBS Anchor Michael George also wrote: “President Trump says egg prices are down 400%, which would mean groceries pay *you* to take their eggs.”

