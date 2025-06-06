People are comparing Trump and Musk's breakup to this iconic film scene

As tensions rise between Donald Trump and former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) leader Elon Musk, as they turn from bros to foes, people can’t help but meme-ify the moment with one iconic film scene.

That’s right, US politics started its messy downslide this week, with the pair throwing jabs at one another on their owned channels, X/Twitter and Truth Social.

One of Musk’s blows included claims that Trump is featured on Jeffrey Epstein’s list, alleging that was the reason it had not been made public.

Musk also asked his 220 million X followers in a pinned poll whether it was time “to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle”.

At the time of writing, a staggering 81 per cent voted ‘yes’.

Over on Truth Social, Trump quipped: "Elon was 'wearing thin', I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY”.

Inevitably, people have become invested in the latest fallout - with some comparing it to none other than the chic flick, Mean Girls.

@_jessies_version Like two teenagers airing their dirty laundry online. #elonmusk #fdt #trumpisateenagegirl #meangirls

“Watching Trump and Elon go all Regina George/Mean Girls on each other is entertaining,” one wrote, as another chimed in: “Of course I would put 5K in the stock market yesterday just for Trump and Elon to treat each other like Mean Girls.”

A third added: “Watching the feud between Trump and Musk is like watching Regina George in Mean

Girls.”

The reaction didn’t slow down on TikTok either, with creative clips flooding the platform that featured the iconic sound of Regina scribbling in her Burn Book.

“Like two teenagers airing their dirty laundry online,” TikToker Jessie (@_jessies_version) humoured as the caption, to which one responded: “The girls are fighting - and I’m loving it.”

