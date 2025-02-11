Google Maps has renamed the body of water widely known as the Gulf of Mexico to the “ Gulf of America ” on Donald Trump ’s orders.

The name change is part of one of Trump’s many executive orders he has signed since taking office last month, claiming he was renaming it to “honor American greatness”.

For Google Maps users based in the US, the body of water will be labelled the Gulf of America, meanwhile, for users in Mexico, it will remain as the Gulf of Mexico.

For everyone else outside of the US or Mexico, the waters are labelled as both, reading, “Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America)”, Google confirmed.

“People using Maps in the U.S. will see ‘Gulf of America,’ and people in Mexico will see ‘Gulf of Mexico.’ Everyone else will see both names,” the company said in a statement on Monday (10 February).

Google previously said it follows “a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.”

“And what good did this do for our country? Absolutely nothing,” someone on X/Twitter argued.

Another said: “America is not real cuz what the hell.”

Someone else added: “Umm yea we will all be deadnaming.”

One person said: “Y’all are never getting those cheap groceries.”

“And this fixed egg prices how?” someone else asked.

"I'm hoping they fix this," another said.





It comes as people pointed out a comparison between Twitter and the rebrand to X made under Elon Musk - with many completely unconvinced by both name changes.

In Trump’s executive order, the president also called for Denali, the highest peak in the US, located in Alaska, to be returned to its former name, Mount McKinley (after the former US president William McKinley).

The name was initially changed to its traditional Alaskan native name by the Obama Administration in 2015.

Trump claimed the decision was “an affront to President McKinley’s life, his achievements, and his sacrifice” in his executive order.

At the time of writing, the mountain remains labelled Denali on Google Maps UK.

