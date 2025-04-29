99 days of Trump: White House claims 'end of massive illegal invasion'

Marking 99 days of President Donald Trump's second term, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gave a long speech claiming huge successes during the first few months.

Leavitt said: "The president has overwhelmingly delivered... America's borders are now secure because of President Trump."

This followed an extensive PR stunt in which the White House displayed mugshots of alleged criminal illegal migrants who have been deported by Trump's administration.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reported removing less than half the number that Trump's administration is claiming.

