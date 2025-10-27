Gavin Newsom is adamant Trump’s presidency ends next November thanks to loophole

Californian Governor Gavin Newsom has declared that Donald Trump’s presidency will effectively end next November, if Democrats manage to retake the House.

“His presidency, de facto, ends next November,” Newsom said, arguing that reclaiming the House would “rebalance the system”.

He has accused Trump of undermining democratic norms and even courting a third term, despite constitutional limits.

Newsom’s comments raise the stakes ahead of the 2026 mid-terms and cast him as a rising national figure in the party’s fight for power.

