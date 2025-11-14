Karoline Leavitt wasted no time launching a cheap shot at Gavin Newsom, seemingly calling him "Gavin New-scum" whilst criticising the California Governor's actions on climate change and energy.

While Newsom attends COP30 in Brazil to pitch California as a climate leader, Leavitt, echoing the White House, slammed him for presiding over sky-high energy costs back home.

“I was not surprised to see him, in Brazil, travelling the world, probably on the taxpayer's dime, talking about climate change when California has some of the highest energy costs in the country,” she said.

