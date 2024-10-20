Donald Trump isn’t exactly doing much to shut down speculation over his fitness to be president of the United States (again), as the Republican candidate branded his Democrat rival Kamala Harris a “s*** vice president” during his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

In the same speech which saw him ramble about the penis size of late US golfer Arnold Palmer, the former Apprentice star took aim at the current VP using rather colourful language.

He told his supporters: “We have to tell Kamala Harris that you’ve had enough, that you just can’t take it anymore. We can’t stand you, you’re a s*** vice president. The worst.

“You’re the worst vice president. Kamala, you’re fired! Get the hell out of here, you’re fired!”

It’s the latest in a string of bizarre comments made by Trump at campaign rallies and in media appearances, after he claimed people would “not have any cows anymore” under Harris; encouraged people to vote by attacking “fat husbands”; got the date of the election wrong; responded to a female heckler by suggesting she would “get the hell knocked out of her” by her own mother; and even expressed the view that “one really violent day” akin to The Purge would help tackle crime.

Several mental health experts, including a former White House doctor, recently told The Independent of their fears that the 78-year-old has “lost touch with reality” and that he is “really not in a strong cognitive place”.

His remarks on Saturday have been branded “disgusting and desperate” by social media users:

While Harris has released her medical records, Trump is yet to do so.

Instead, he has previously claimed he is a “very stable genius” and “aced” a cognitive test.

