Trump sends mixed signals on Iran war as ceasefire deadline looms

President Donald Trump has delivered conflicting messages regarding the ongoing conflict with Iran, indicating both a lack of urgency to conclude hostilities and an expectation of imminent negotiations in Pakistan, even as a 14-day ceasefire approaches its Wednesday expiry.

In telephone interviews and social media posts, Mr Trump oscillated between cautious optimism for a swift resolution and stark warnings that "lots of bombs" will "start going off" should an agreement not be reached before the deadline. He maintained he feels no compulsion to end the war until Iran accedes to his demands. "I am under no pressure whatsoever," Mr Trump stated on his Truth Social platform, "although, it will all happen, relatively quickly!"

Despite Mr Trump's assertions, Iran has firmly rejected talks while under threat. Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf, Iran’s chief negotiator and parliament speaker, accused the United States of seeking Iran's surrender, adding his nation was instead preparing "to reveal new cards on the battlefield." "We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats," Mr Qalibaf wrote on X early on Tuesday.

Mr Trump indicated his intention to dispatch his negotiating team, led by Vice President JD Vance, to Islamabad, Pakistan, for a second round of discussions. However, Iran has insisted it will not participate until the US president "dialled back" his demands. Pakistani officials are reportedly proceeding with preparations for these potential talks, even as the fragile ceasefire faced renewed strain.

AP Photo/Hussein Malla

Tensions escalated over the weekend around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to open seas. The US Navy attacked and seized a vessel it said was trying to evade its blockade of Iranian ports, following Saturday when Iran fired at ships and abruptly halted traffic in the strait, reneging on a promise to allow passage and alleging US non-compliance with the ceasefire.

Mr Trump told Bloomberg News he was "highly unlikely" to renew the ceasefire, affirming the US blockade of Iranian ports will remain "in full force" until Tehran agrees to a deal. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticised US actions as "incompatible with the claim of diplomacy," offering no indication of Iran's post-ceasefire plans or whether it would engage in further negotiations.

Previous talks faltered over Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme, its regional proxies, and control of the strait. Iran’s throttling of traffic and the US blockade have sent oil prices soaring, with Brent crude reaching over $95 a barrel on Monday, up from around $70 before the conflict began. Iran’s joint military command condemned Sunday's US seizure as an act of piracy and a ceasefire violation, while the US military reported directing 27 ships back to Iranian ports since the blockade commenced.

Domestically, Mr Trump lashed out at critics urging an end to the seven-week-old conflict. "How bad is it that when you are in the middle of negotiations and you have got the Iranians in a perfect position, including being militarily defeated, and you have Democrats and some Republicans asking to settle it now?" he told the New York Post.

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

He also sought to soothe jittery investors as US stocks slipped modestly Monday, following the chaotic weekend in the Persian Gulf, and publicly disagreed with his energy secretary, Chris Wright, who had suggested petrol prices might not fall until late this year or next. "I disagree with him totally. I think it’ll come roaring down if it ends," Mr Trump told PBS. "If we end it, if Iran does what they should do, it will come roaring down."

Meanwhile, historic diplomatic talks between Israel and Lebanon were set to resume Thursday in Washington, officials said anonymously. The first direct diplomatic talks in decades took place last week, with Israel stating the aim is to disarm Hezbollah and achieve a peace agreement with Lebanon.

A 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon, where fighting between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants erupted two days after the US-Israel war on Iran began, has been marred by continued violence, claiming over 2,290 lives. On Monday, the Israeli air force struck and killed Hezbollah militants that the military said approached its troops in a threatening way, while Hezbollah reported detonating explosives in an Israeli convoy inside Lebanon on Sunday.

According to Abbas Masjedi, head of Iran’s Legal Medicine Organisation, at least 3,375 people have been killed in Iran since the war began, with 2,875 male and 496 female casualties, including 383 children aged 18 and under. Additionally, 23 people have died in Israel, over a dozen in Gulf Arab states, 15 Israeli soldiers in Lebanon, and 13 US service members across the region.