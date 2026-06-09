Trump calls the NBA a 'little left wing' after being booed at Knicks game

Donald Trump has called the NBC a 'little left wing' after being booed by the crowd at Madison Square Garden.

The president also attempted to claim that he wasn’t booed by the crowd and it was "mostly cheers" at game three of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday (8 June) night - however, critics aren’t having any of it.

Trump’s visit to the Garden has proven controversial from the start, with Trump previously dismissing concerns around the price of attending the game – instead telling Americans to catch the game on TV if they couldn’t afford tickets, which ran as high as $8,000 per seat.

Those comments proved doubly contentious after he was spotted appearing to fall asleep in his seat, too. Social media commenters claimed they spotted the president snoozing on a video feed of the private box where Trump sat with Knicks owner James Dolan, leaving real fans furious .

Needless to say, Trump’s appearance at the event has not gone down well.

Since then, Trump has said that the NBA is a "little left wing", however he did admit it was "great entertainment".

Speaking to press after the game, Trump also attempted to claim he wasn’t booed by the crowd, saying: “I thought it was amazing... I think it was mostly cheers. It was loud and it was very enthusiastic.”

Trump’s attempt to claim he wasn’t received poorly by fans has sparked a big reaction.

“You were booed, loudly @realDonaldTrump. But you know that,” one wrote.



Another said: “Really? How Orwellian. Don't believe what you see and hear with your eyes and your ears.”



“He was enthusiastically booed,” one more wrote.



It wasn’t just the booing that prompted headlines, either. Trump was accused of ‘ruining’ the game days before he attended, due to the major changes that had to be made due to his attendance – with Game 3 watch parties that were due to take place outside Madison Square Garden cancelled as a result.

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