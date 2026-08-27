US president Donald Trump appeared to declare “mission accomplished” on the Iran war – and it’s got everyone asking what, exactly, was accomplished?

Unlike any president in history, Trump is a big fan of using his own personal social media account (on his own platform) to make announcements that pertain to the US and his administration’s political thinking.

The latest came when Trump appeared to suggest that it was “mission accomplished” with Iran and the six-month long war he initiated. It was delivered in the form of an AI-generated image on his Truth Social.

In the picture, Trump could be seen leaning over, meanwhile former president George W. Bush’s face in the left bottom corner was positioned by a sign reading, “MISSION NOT ACCOMPLISHED 2001 - 2021”. In the right hand corner, next to an image of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed by the US in February, was a sign reading, “MISSION ACCOMPLISHED 2026”. US flags, warships and planes could all also be seen across the image.

Given the war still continues to rage, people have been left wondering what Trump thinks he’s accomplished and pointed out the similarities between Bush declaring “mission accomplished” prematurely in 2003.

Someone argued: “It’s too perfect. He literally doesn’t know Bush’s ‘mission accomplished’ was ridiculed for two decades now, because the mission was not in fact accomplished.”

One person asked: “Was the mission to give Iran control of the Strait of Hormuz and raise gas prices???”

Another said: “Trump doesn’t seem to realize that ‘Mission Accomplished’ became a punchline after George W. Bush gave a speech aboard an aircraft carrier with that banner as a backdrop in 2003. Unless Trump’s goal was to have Iran close the Strait of Hormuz, it’s hard to imagine what ‘mission’ he has accomplished.”

Someone pointed out: “We don't have the nuclear material, and the same regime is still in power.

“The only things we've accomplished are higher prices, American casualties, a world that hates us, exposed vulnerabilities, and a closed Strait that was open before the war.”

“This is delusional for Trump to post this and it should be covered as such. It was a massive story when Bush declared 'mission accomplished' during the Iraq War. The image dogged Bush throughout much of his presidency. Should be the same for Trump,” wrote another.





Another questioned: “Does demented dumbass [Donald Trump] think posting an AI image proclaiming MISSION ACCOMPLISHED in Iran will reverse the polls that show a big majority think starting war was a mistake?”

“Claiming ‘Mission Accomplished 2026’ over Iran, when we have failed at everything, lost control of the SoH, lost 40+ aircraft, 20 bases, and suffered 18 dead Americans (and almost 800 wounded)???” another posted.

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