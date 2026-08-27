Trump boasted that Dolly Parton 'really liked me' – but people aren't having it

Donald Trump has claimed that Dolly Parton “really liked” him – but people want him to stop making the moment about him.

On Tuesday (25 August), the world was left bereaved by the news that the iconic country singer Dolly Parton had passed away, aged 80, after a brief battle with cancer.

Tributes have since flooded in from all corners for one of the most universally loved stars who was known not only for her contributions to entertainment, but for her generous philanthropy which touched the lives of millions .

Speaking about Dolly Parton while phoning into The Glenn Beck Program, US president Trump claimed the day after her death: “I knew her a little bit. She wasn’t a very political person. She really liked me, I will tell you.”

Based on his prior conduct, people weren’t surprised to hear Trump making the passing of a legend and national treasure all about himself.

“Literally incapable of not making every single thing about himself,” someone wrote.

One person pointed out: “Dolly turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom from him. Not once, but twice.”

One person argued: “It's always about him.”

“No, I doubt this very much. She was just polite enough not to say her true feelings. Trump is the antithesis of everything that fine woman stood for. He needs to keep her name out of his lying mouth,” another suggested.

Someone posted their earlier prediction about what Trump would say in relation to Dolly Parton, and added: “As easy to predict as thunder after lightning.”

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