The ultimate UK pub guide to the 2026 World Cup

The World Cup is almost here, and it's bigger than ever.

Kicking off on 11 June 2026 at Mexico City’s iconic Estadio Azteca, the tournament marks a new era for international football. For the first time, it will be co-hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, featuring an expanded 48-team format and a record-breaking 104 matches across the month-long competition.

The final will take place on 19 July at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, an 82,500-capacity arena that’s already played host to some big moments in the modern game, including the 2025 Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Back in the UK, football fan or not, the 2026 World Cup means one thing: pub season. Here are all of the best spots where you can watch the action unfold.

Do bear in mind that some of the games may be ticketed and not all of the places listed will be showing every game, so it's always best to check with individual venues ahead of time.

Black Cat Club (Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool)

Black Cat Club is rolling out a full Northern takeover for the World Cup, with giant screens across Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool turning each venue into a high-energy fan hub for every England match and key fixtures.

Expect football-inspired food and drink specials celebrating the 1966 World Cup triumph, immersive gaming areas where you can still watch the game from, and an all-day atmosphere from pre-match build-up through to post-match celebrations.

Black Cat Club

Kick things off with a football launch party, live music and a Gareth Southgate lookalike contest – waistcoats strongly encouraged.

A proper South West London fanzone with 20+ indoor and outdoor screens, plus garden huts you can book in advance.

Castle pubs (Various London locations)

From Soho to Clapham and beyond, Castle pubs are going all-in for the World Cup, screening every England match alongside key international fixtures across big screens, beer gardens and buzzing main bars.

The Falcon, Clapham

Built for those late-night kick-offs, this Wimbledon Village favourite pairs live sport in the garden with spritzes and sharing plates, before offering boutique rooms upstairs for anyone calling it a night straight after the final whistle.

A pub-with-rooms made for the early kick-offs — expect breakfast specials that double as hangover cures, big screens throughout, and the option to roll straight upstairs after full-time.

Manchester’s street food and craft beer hub is turning Barbirolli Square into a full-blown World Cup watch party, with live screenings of England fixtures and the tournament’s biggest knockout games on a huge outdoor screen.

Expect 40+ beer taps, global street food and a city-centre atmosphere built for big-match energy, plus a £1,000 sweepstake up for grabs.

Society

One of South London's most iconic riverside pubs, The Ship turns every fixture into a festival-like watch party, with big screens inside and out, plus The Ship Shack serving burgers, wings and sharers built for mid-match grazing by the Thames.



Home to one of the area’s biggest beer gardens with over 500 seats, fans can expect crowd-pleasing burgers and hot dogs, and plenty of room for full-volume celebrations (or meltdowns).

A thousand free pints of Guinness are up for grabs for fans who pre-book tables, turning big fixtures into a real all-in matchday.

Live sport, Baby Guinness shots and pre- and post-match entertainment keep the atmosphere going from first whistle to last orders.

Dirty O'Sullivans

Set along the Grand Union Canal, this transforms into a full-scale fan park with capacity for 1,500, multiple HD screens, DJs and live music.

Famous for its 'Wem-Billet' fanzone, this East London favourite comes fully equipped with indoor and outdoor screens, a heated garden and a retractable roof.

Expect darts and pool to keep things going before and after games, plus the Casamigos Terrace offering al fresco screenings for those long summer evenings — all just a short tram ride from central Manchester, making it an easy escape for matchday.

The Station, Altrincham

A scenic riverside option on the banks of the Wey, offering private screenings in the boathouse and a new garden room with a VIP waterside setup complete with turf seating and its own bar.

The Grosvenor is teaming up with Fireball to turn into one of Manchester’s biggest England fan zones, with a full takeover in red and white, DJs, giveaways and non-stop matchday energy.

The Grosvenor





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