Bizarre Donald Trump Master Chief image posted by White House - here's why

Donald Trump and his administration have posted loads of weird AI-generated images across official social media feeds during his Presidency and the latest shows him as one of the most iconic characters in gaming.

The White House X / Twitter account posted a generated image of the US President as Master Chief, the main protagonist from the Halo series, with the caption: "Power to the players."

He can be seen in the iconic green suit standing in front of a US flag (which only has 40 stars on) with the White House in the background.

But why exactly?

@WhiteHouse posted the image when quoting a "statement" from GameStop which said: "WHEREAS, for the past two decades, the global gaming community has been engaged in an ongoing and increasingly petty conflict known as The Console Wars.

"WHEREAS, said conflict originated in the early 2000s with the release of Halo: Combat Evolved as an Xbox-exclusive title.

"WHEREAS, Halo: Campaign Evolved is officially coming on PlayStation in 2026 with cross-platform play.

"THEREFORE, GameStop hereby declares the official cessation of the console wars.

"Power to the players."

Halo: Campaign Evolved will release in 2026 across Xbox, PC - and PS5. That was announced on Friday (24 October) during the Halo World Championship.

It's a remake of Halo: Combat Evolved, the very first Halo game that released in 2001. Halo: Combat Evolved started off one of Xbox's most renowned franchises and if it wasn't already, firmly placed Xbox as a big player in the gaming industry.

While the series has been playable on PC for a while, in terms of consoles, it's been exclusive to Xbox hardware - with that exclusivity coming to an end next year as Halo: Campaign Evolved releases on PS5.

That's why GameStop declared "the official cessation of the console wars" which prompted The White House to post an image of Trump as Master Chief.

