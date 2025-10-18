Nicki Minaj takes aim at Kevin Federline in fiery defence of Britney Spears

In a celebrity crossover no one saw coming, Nicki Minaj has stepped up to defend Britney Spears following her viral X/Twitter post seemingly pointed at her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

In a lengthy tweet, the 'Gimme More' singer accused Federline of "constant gaslighting," describing it as "extremely hurtful and exhausting."

"I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys," Spears wrote, elaborating on the "complex" relationship she shares with her children.

"Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years," she continued.

"I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available. Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here."

Her candid confession was met with support from fans – along with one unexpected star jumping to her defence in a now-deleted tweet.

"KEVIN FEDERLINE B*TCH WHEN I CATCH U," Minaj penned in response.

While Federline's name wasn’t explicitly mentioned in Spears’ original tweet, he is the father of their sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.

The pair finalised their divorce in 2007 after three years of marriage.

Indy100 reached out to Kevin Federline's representative for comment

You may also like...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.