Gavin Newsom has continued his trolling of Donald Trump by responding to his recent post about windmills (yes, we're afraid Trump is banging on about windmills again).

It's hardly the first time the president has focused his attention on the subject of wind power. Last year alone we counted at least four cases of Trump attacking them.

Back in January , he claimed that they are "dangerous" and driving whales in Massachusetts "crazy". Last summer he said that he has "never seen a wind farm in China", despite them being a world leader in wind energy

Now, Trump has taken to Truth Social media to share a picture of a wind turbine and adding the caption: "Killing birds by the millions."





Newsom responded by writing: “IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW IS SUFFERING FROM WDS - WINDMILL DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, PLEASE CALL THE HOTLINE AT 1-800-GRANPA-GONE, OR VISIT US AT http://LOCOPOTUS.COM .”

Newsom, of course, has taken every opportunity to troll Trump over the past year.

Most recently, back in December, Newsom responded after Trump sparked backlash with what critics are calling his most ridiculous election claim yet: that the vote in California was “rigged” against him.

Speaking in a press conference, Trump ignited fresh controversy by claiming the 2024 election in California was “rigged,” despite offering no evidence and despite California’s long history of transparent, heavily scrutinised elections.

State officials and independent experts quickly dismissed the accusation, noting that Trump lost California by millions of votes in both elections he contested there.

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked Trump’s comments publicly, sharing a clip of the remarks with a dismissive, “Hahahahahahahahaha ok.”

