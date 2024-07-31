Donald Trump asked if he's 'fluid' after refusing to reveal his pronouns

Donald Trump has been talking about pronouns, after being asked about gender fluidity in a new interview.

The former president was giving an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham when he was asked about Kamala Harris and the pronouns she lists in her Twitter/X bio.

First, Ingraham brought up the topic of the Democrats claiming that Trump was a threat to democracy after spreading lies and trying to claim the 2020 election was stolen from him.

“I am the opposite of a threat to democracy,” Trump replied, before talking about Harris taking over from Joe Biden to become the only candidate seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.

“This was a coup. Biden is a very angry man right now. You know that. They took the presidency away,” Trump said. “His wife didn’t want it to happen. They took the presidency away like he was a child.”

The interview then turned to pronouns, with Ingraham saying: “Kamala Harris, in her Twitter bio, which I’d never noticed until this morning, states her pronouns as ‘she/her.'”

The interviewer then asked: “What are your pronouns?”

“I don’t want pronouns,” he replied.

Getty Images

“So, you’re fluid?” he was then asked before Trump replied: “Nobody even knows what that means. Ask her to describe exactly what that means.”

"Nobody knows because they’re going crazy, alright?” he continued. “We have to bring our country back to sanity.”

It comes after Trump defended comments JD Vance made in 2021 about Harris and other Democratic politicians being a "bunch of childless cat ladies with miserable lives".

