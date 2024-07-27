First photos of Trump without ear bandage have everyone saying the same thing

The first images of Donald Trump without a bandage on his ear have emerged following the failed assassination attempt earlier this month and everyone is marvelling at the lack of stitching or apparent scars on the former president.

After surviving the attempt on his life on July 13th, which left him with blood pouring from his ear, resulting in an already iconic image, Trump adopted a large white bandage on his ear which he wore to the Republican National Convention just shy of a week later.

The first images of Trump without the bandage came courtesy of a sitdown meeting with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida, amid the highly controversial war in Gaza.

The images show that Trump's ear appears to be relatively unscathed and doesn't have any scarring or noticeable scabs. In one photo, Trump could even be seen showing Netanyahu where his ear was hit by the bullet.

Although no one is doubting that Trump was hit, the lack of noticeable injuries have prompted some commentators to questions the severity of the former president's injuries.









Comments by Rep. Ronny Jackson, who previously served as Trump's physician were also mocked after he claimed that the bullet had caused a 2cm wide wound on the former president's ear.





Doubt has recently been cast by FBI director, Christopher Wray, as to whether Trump was hit by a bullet or by shrapnel.



However, Jackson responded to these claims on Truth Social calling them "wrong and inappropriate," adding: "There is absolutely no evidence that it was anything other than a bullet."

