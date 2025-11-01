Donald Trump has proudly declared he’s bringing “many trillions” of dollars back to the US after flying out on a whirlwind Asia trip – but people think they’ve heard claims like this all before, and they're not buying it.

Trump met with XI Jinping for the first time since 2019 in the South Korean city of Busan. He also claims to have made trade breakthroughs with South Korea, Japan and southeast Asian nations

Speaking to reporters about the trip, Trump said: “We brought back home with us trillions of dollars. Trillions - many trillions of dollars.”

Some people online were quick to point out that a trade deal had yet to be confirmed – and many questioned the figures.

“Are these 'trillions of dollars' in the room with us right now, Donald?,” one social media user wrote.

“The number somehow changes each day. The one thing that hasn't changed? Americans haven't seen a single cent, and it's largely them who are footing the bill,” another said.

When asked about signing a trade deal with China earlier this week, Trump replied it would happen "pretty soon", adding: "We have not too many stumbling blocks."

It's not the first time Trump has been accused of wildly overstating figures.

As AP reports, Trump previously claimed that tariffs and other directives under his administration had secured $17 trillion of new funds coming into the US.

“Under eight months of Trump, we’ve already secured commitments of $17 trillion coming in,” the president said back in September. “There’s never been any country that’s done anything like that.”

According to AP , that figure appears to be "exaggerated, highly speculative and far higher than the actual sum".

