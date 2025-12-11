The Game Awards 2025: Everything that will (and could) be announced

As well as honouring some of the best games and achievements in the video games industry through the past year, The Game Awards also offers the chance for studios and publishers to show off what they're working on and what players can look forward to on what's arguably become the biggest stage.

The Game Awards is always full of fresh announcements on some of the most highly anticipated games and also revealing brand new ones from renowned studios that all sends hype into overdrive.

For example, last year (2024) saw the reveal of Naughty Dog's brand new IP Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, CD Projekt Red offering a first look at The Witcher 4 and trailers for Dispatch, Split Fiction and Borderlands 4.

Some announcements have already been officially confirmed for the 2025 edition and there is a lot of speculation circulating about what else will be revealed too.

Here's a look at everything that will be announced and what else we could see at The Game Awards 2025, which is being held at the Peacock Theatre in LA at 12.30am GMT on Friday (12 December, 7.30pm ET and 4.30pm PT on Friday 11 December).

What has been confirmed for The Game Awards 2025?

Let's start with what we know so far - we'll find out what that mystery statue has really been teasing. A trademark filing seems to suggest it's perhaps something Divinity related from Larian Studios but we'll see exactly what that is.

It's been confirmed there will be a new look at Resident Evil Requiem which is releasing in February as well as what's next for the Tomb Raider series. Sega has also teased it will be making an appearance.

LEGO Batman's official social media account posted an image of the character outside The Game Awards so there'll be some sort of announcement around that, perhaps a specific release date. Speaking of superheroes, Marvel Rivals will share news.



PlayStation has confirmed there will be a new look at Saros, an upcoming game from Returnal developer Housemarque. Neon Giant, the studio behind The Ascent, will also share an update on what it has been working on.

Invincible VS will see a new playable character revealed, there will be an in-depth look at Exodus and a release date and new trailer will arrive for Phantom Blade Zero.



Wildflower Interactive will show the debut game it's been working on, a studio formed by Bruce Straley who was a director for Uncharted and The Last of Us, and a look at what Jonathan Blow has been working on. He developed The Witness and Braid.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin will premiere and there will be a new trailer for Solo Levelling: Arise Overdrive.

An update on Resident Evil Requiem has been confirmed / Capcom

What could be announced at The Game Awards 2025?

To be clear, this section is all rumour and speculation at this time and it's not known if any of the following will appear. This is based on online speculation.

Going alphabetically, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced could make an appearance after it was rated in Europe. Action role-playing game The Blood of the Dawnwalker has been speculated to make an appearance.

With Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 expected to do very well at the awards, fans have noticed new outfits in a recent hype trailer. That's sparked speculation about potential DLC or a free update.

Control Resonant, the expected sequel to Control, could make an appearance as Remedy Entertainment is heavily speculated to appear. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach could feature with news of a PC release.

Blizzard has urged its fans to watch the ceremony but has not said what will feature - DLC for Diablo 4 has been heavily rumoured. There could be an update on The Duskbloods too, FromSoftware's upcoming exclusive for Nintendo.

A number of Xbox first-party games could get updates or more concrete release dates as they're currently slated to release next year - these are Fable, Forza Horizon 6 and Gears of War: E-Day. There are rumours Hades 2 could get released on more platforms.

Then there's the one a lot of people are talking about - Half-Life 3. It's highly unlikely Valve would choose to use The Game Awards as its chance to show off the heavily speculated game, instead choosing to announce on its own terms, but it's never a never.

It's highly unlikely - but could we maybe see Half-Life 3 at The Game Awards? / Valve

It's been a while since we heard anything from two different PlayStation Studios on either Horizon 3 or Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet so there could be something there. Judas, the game which will be Ken Levine's first game release since BioShock: Infinite, has been speculated too.

Looking at Marvel, it's been speculated there could be news on Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra or Marvel's Wolverine. Back to Remedy and the Max Payne Remake could make an appearance.

Hideo Kojima is never usually far away from The Game Awards and could show new material from his upcoming horror game OD: Knock. Onimusha: Way of the Sword is speculated to get a release date from Capcom.

Persona 6 has not been officially announced but has been speculated and could appear for the first time here. Phasing is another game that Capcom could share a release date for and Pragmata could also get one too.

Silent Hill: Townfall could be shown, an upcoming spin-off from the main Silent Hill series.



Admittedly, we're going on the studio for this one in terms of going alphabetically, but Square Enix has been rather quiet of late yet we know it's cooking up Dragon Quest 12, Kingdom Hearts 4 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3. Could we see something on any of these?

Steam Machine is releasing next year and there could finally be news on its price although as previously mentioned, Valve may choose to do this on its own terms.

Ubisoft usually cooks something up and there are rumours there could be an update from the Tom Clancy universe, either on The Division 3 or, dare we say it, the Spliter Cell Remake...

And last but certainly not least, with 007 First Light releasing soon, it's been speculated there could be an update on the upcoming James Bond game.

How can I watch The Game Awards 2025?

THE GAME AWARDS 2025: Official 4K60FPS Livestream (Today - 7:30p ET / 4:30p PT / 12:30a GMT) www.youtube.com

You can watch The Game Awards at the embed above. It's being streamed across a variety of different platforms, including Facebook, X, YouTube, Twitch, Steam and Amazon Prime.

What time does The Game Awards 2025 start?

The Game Awards 2025 starts at 12.30am GMT on Friday (12 December, 7.30pm ET and 4.30pm PT on Friday 11 December).

How long will The Game Awards 2025 run for?

The event has a 30 minute pre-show before the main show is scheduled to run for two-and-a-half hours, so for three hours in total.

However there have been previous shows that have gone over and lasted much longer than this.

