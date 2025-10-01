Donald Trump accused of posting 'most demented' thing yet on Truth Social

Donald Trump has been accused of posting the “most demented” thing ever on Truth Social after sharing an offensive AI video.

Within a matter of hours of posting an artificial-intelligence-generated video of a fake Fox News “medbeds” report rooted in a QAnon conspiracy , Trump is at it again, this time sharing a deeply offensive AI video featuring Democrats and a stereotyped caricature of a Mexican person.

In the newest video, Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader, could be seen with a digitally manipulated sombrero on his head and a large moustache on his face. He stood next to Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, whose voice was digitally altered to say uncharacteristic and offensive statements about minority groups.

In the AI-generated video, Schumer was altered to say: “Nobody likes Democrats anymore. We have no voters left because of all of our woke trans bullshit. Not even black people want to vote for us anymore. Even Latinos hate us.”

The clip has been slammed as “racist”, “bigoted nonsense” and reminiscent of something a “stupid middle school bully” would do.

“Not only is the president sharing AI manipulated videos, but the videos are truly disgusting, racist, and grotesque.

“I am truly embarrassed to be an American right now,” wrote one critic.

Someone else suggested: “This is one of the most demented things Trump has posted.”

Another said: “Ladies and gentlemen… the President of the United States. Disgraceful.

“Let’s see how the spineless Republicans twist themselves into knots defending this bigoted nonsense.”

Someone else argued: “This vulgar AI video is not from a disturbed 12-year-old, it's from the president of the United States. After his med bed video, the American people can no longer ignore the stunning mental decline of Trump just over the last few days.”

One person asked: “We’re all numb to this now, but how on earth can we accept this behavior from our president?

“With the government about to shut down, does this seem like a leader who is trying to find a solution?”

“Truly amazing that Trump is trying to make the MedBeds post the 2nd most disgraceful thing he has posted this week,” someone else added.

Another viewer said: “This is the President of the United States, man… What a sad commentary on the state of our country.”

Someone else said: “Trump just posted a racist AI deepfake: Hakeem Jeffries in offensive caricature and Chuck Schumer making racist, vulgar statements. This came hours after shutdown talks collapsed—48 hours before funding runs out.”

“The so-called ‘president’ of the United States is a stupid middle school bully. Congrats MAGA. You really ‘owned us’ with this dumb a**hole.”

indy100 has contacted the White House for comment.

