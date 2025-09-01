Why Netflix could soon be hit with a boycott - and it's to do with MAGA supporters

Netflix may soon be facing a boycott from MAGA supporters after a donation was made by its co-founder to Donald Trump ’s opponent.

The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom , has been mercilessly trolling Trump for weeks now, using the same tactics that the president uses and, weirdly, being slammed by Trump supporters for it .

Now those same supporters are up in arms after it emerged that Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings made a personal donation of $2 million to back Newsom’s redistricting efforts.

Many MAGA supporters took to social media to declare they are going to cancel their Netflix subscriptions.

One account wrote: “I urge those who love sanity to cancel Netflix. #cancelnetflix they are funding the leftist woke agenda big time. All of the programming is unwatchable due to the woke infection.”

But, even then, the hypocrisy about so-called “cancel culture” has been pointed out.

“The same party that spent 10 years screaming about cancel culture is now screaming cancel Netflix.

“You can’t make this up, they are that f***ing dumb,” someone wrote.

Sharing two screengrabs on X/Twitter, they revealed how one account posted in July: “Cancel culture is part of the woke mind virus.”

However, their tune seemed to change recently as they wrote, “Cancel Netflix”.

Someone else commented: “People who dislike cancel culture are now the same people calling on everyone to cancel their Netflix.”

Elsewhere, the outrage actually made some people restart their Netflix subscription.

Someone claimed: “I had canceled Netflix, but now I’m subscribing again! Thank you, Mr. Hastings.”

