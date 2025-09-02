Why are people comparing Trump’s ankles with Biden’s? Health speculation explained

US president Donald Trump’s swipes at the health of his predecessor Joe Biden are well-documented (with the Republican previously branding his Democrat rival “Sleepy Joe”), but as Trump’s wellbeing continues to be the subject of social media speculation, people are now comparing and contrasting between the two.

While the convicted felon has been seen with a dark bruise on his hand and swollen ankles, reportedly had a weekend free of public appearances, and has steered clear from the press in recent days, Biden has been snapped with family walking around Cape Henlopen State Park in his home state of Delaware.

Following a snap of the 82-year-old being shared to Instagram by his daughter Ashley, Twitter/X users have said they “couldn’t help but notice” the difference in her dad’s ankles compared to Trump’s:

Majid Padellan, known online as Brooklyn Dad Defiant, wrote that Biden “was in WAY better physical and mental condition than Trump is all along”:

“Guess who’s [sic] ankles aren’t swollen,” tweeted another:

A third commented that Biden’s ankles “are in great shape”:

And a third claimed “the woke right” will “flip out” over the Biden snap:

Both the White House and Trump’s doctor maintain that the US president is in “excellent” health, though his press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed last month that the Potus had been diagnosed with "chronic venous insufficiency" last month in relation to his swollen legs.

Although the politician has been accused of avoiding the press in recent days, he’s still been making his views known on his Truth Social platform, marking Labor Day and once again attacking mail-in voting.

He was also spotted golfing over the weekend, seemingly putting an end to his mysterious days-long disappearance - and will give an update from the Oval Office today (2 September).

