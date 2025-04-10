Donald Trump just promised to restore 'shower freedom' to the US

As the markets crashed around the world due to Donald Trump’s tariff threats, the US president still had the time to sign an executive order about water pressure.

It is the result of years of complaining by Trump that American showers, sinks and toilets have inadequate water pressure, which he blamed on federal water-conservation standards.

The Trump administration suggested the bizarre order would “restore shower freedom”, “end the Obama-Biden war on water pressure and make America’s showers great again”. It even involved changing the federal definition of a “shower head”.

On Wednesday (9 April), Trump explained his reasoning for the executive order with a personal anecdote about taking care of his “beautiful hair”.

“In my case, I like to take a nice shower to take care of my beautiful hair,” Trump said as he signed the executive order at the White House. “I have to stand under the shower for 15 minutes until it gets wet. It comes out drip, drip, drip. It’s ridiculous.”

The White House added in a statement : “By restoring shower freedom, President Trump is following through on his commitment to dismantle unnecessary regulations and put Americans first.”

The order reverses steps taken by Democratic presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama towards efficiency and water conservation.

According to the Wall Street Journal , who saw a draft of the order ahead of signing, it said: “No longer will shower heads be weak and worthless”.

The order also suggested it wanted to “make America’s showers great again”.

Trump has signed a flurry of executive orders since taking office in January, with some proving very divisive and one even signed to change the name of a body of water .

