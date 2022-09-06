Marco Rubio insists Trump's Mar-a-Lago raid was just a 'storage' issue

US senator Marco Rubio is insistent that the FBI raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was just "a storage argument".

The Republican defended the former president for allegedly having classified documents, insisting that he was allowed to have them.

"This is really at its core a storage argument that they're making. They're arguing that there were documents there, they don't deny that he should have access to those documents," he said in an NBC interview.

“I don’t think a fight over storage of documents is worthy of what they’ve done.”

