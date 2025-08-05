Trump slams 'woke' Jaguar amid leadership shake-up

Another day, another Trump opinion...

This time, US president Donald Trump has taken aim at Jaguar, lashing out at the luxury carmaker just after it announced a new CEO and pushes ahead with a controversial rebranding effort.

Posting on Truth Social on Monday (4 August), Trump resurfaced criticism of a Jaguar ad from last year, calling it “stupid” and “seriously WOKE.”

“Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad,” he wrote. “The market cap destruction has been unprecedented with BILLIONS OF DOLLARS SO FOOLISHLY LOST.”

His rant went on to call the ad "A TOTAL DISASTER," claiming the CEO "just resigned in disgrace".

In the same breath – or rather, the same Truth Social post –Trump shifted from criticism to praise, singling out Sydney Sweeney’s recent American Eagle campaign.

Despite the ad stirring its own share of controversy, Trump called it the "HOTTEST" ad out there, following reports that Sweeney is a registered Republican.

PB Balaji will officially assume the role of chief financial officer of parent company Tata Motors in November, as Jaguar Land Rover faces growing attention over its leadership changes and brand direction.

With the company at a pivotal moment, his appointment marks a significant step in what could be a defining period for the British automaker.

