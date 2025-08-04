In a development which is hardly news at this point, Donald Trump’s White House has shared another social media post which has gone down like a cup of cold sick – not least amid the ongoing scandal surrounding the handling of the Epstein files by the US president’s administration.

Successive revelations around documents linked to the disgraced financier and sex offender have landed Trump in hot water, beginning with attorney general Pam Bondi telling Fox News in February that the files were on her desk to review, only for a leaked Department of Justice memo last month to claim that no Epstein ‘client list’ exists.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump allegedly sent Epstein a bawdy letter for his 50th birthday which featured a hand-drawn image of a naked woman.

The president has since sued the outlet.

The WSJ was also the outlet which published a report saying Bondi told Trump his name was in the Epstein files back in May – although a mention in the documents does not mean the individual was involved in wrongdoing.

Despite his complaints about people discussing Epstein, Trump didn’t exactly die things down when he claimed late last month that the paedophile “stole people that worked for me”.

Bloomberg then reported on Friday that Trump’s name was redacted in the Epstein files by the FBI as the administration considered whether to publicly release the documents, with investigators ultimately concluding the details constituted an “unwarranted invasion of privacy”.

With all of this in mind, when the White House decided to take to Twitter/X on Monday and share a picture of Trump with the caption, “The Most Transparent President in History”, social media users weren’t exactly impressed:

Chuck Schumer, the Democrats’ leader in the Senate, replied: “The Esptein files beg to differ”:

And Andrew Bates, former deputy press secretary during Joe Biden’s administration, responded by reminding everyone of what Trump said about Epstein last month:

And if that wasn’t enough, it seems the White House also failed to notice that the accompanying picture of the president is actually opaque, with Trump’s back to the camera causing him to be silhouetted in the photograph.

Oh dear.

