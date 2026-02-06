Zoran Mamdani upstaged by adorable child at his press conference on childcare

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has made more childcare announcements with Chancellor Samuels (February 5) on his 36th day in office, but was unexpectedly upstaged by one of his guests.

Joining him on stage were children from the District 2 pre-k center to help him announce a survey to expand childcare capacity city-wide, a step he says is "critical in making universal childcare a reality."

While making the announcement two of the boys 'whooped' when the Mayor said he'd be welcoming more family and home based childcare providers into their program, upstaging Mamdani in the most adorable way.

"That's how I felt when we came up with this plan, woo woo woo," Mamdani joked.

