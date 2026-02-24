Robert De Niro slams Donald Trump and MAGA: ‘We gotta get rid of him’

Robert De Niro has never been afraid to hit out at Donald Trump , and the legendary actor called him “an idiot” in his latest criticism of the president.

De Niro spoke on the MSNBC podcast "The Best People with Nicolle Wallace" on Monday (February 23).

He said that Trump "is gonna ruin the country" and that "we gotta get rid of him".

De Niro criticised the exclusivity he perceives in Trump's supporters, remarking, "I don't want everybody going around with their MAGA, the American flags, like they're the only ones. We are Americans too."

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.