Biden mocks Trump's trial in attempt to goad him into a debate

Joe Biden has mocked Donald Trump’s ongoing criminal trial in New York, all while throwing down the challenge to debate him.

President Biden and former president Trump could now meet for a pair of debates proposed by Biden, one in June and another in October.

Posting a video on Wednesday (May 15), Biden called on Trump to join him at the proposed events – while also mocking his ongoing trial.

Trump is currently facing 34 felony charges issued by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. These relate to claims that he falsified business records in order to conceal 'hush money' payments he made to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

Speaking in the new video, Biden claimed that Trump had lost both of the debates participated in during the 2020 election cycle.

He also pointed out that Trump hasn't shown up for a single debate during the 2024 Republican primary. Biden also claimed — without evidence — that Trump is unwilling to debate him.

“Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again? Make my day, pal — I’ll even do it twice,” he said. “So let’s pick the date!”

Joking about Trump’s trial, which takes a break on Wednesdays, Biden said that he heard the former president “is free on Wednesdays”.

Meanwhile, Biden has been having fun recently by reminding people of Donald Trump’s most embarrassing moments , revisiting the time he suggested people could inject themselves with bleach during the Covid-19 pandemic.

