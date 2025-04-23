John Legend puts 'bigot' Trump on blast in powerful video about race

John Legend has made it no secret that he strongly dislikes Donald Trump - in fact, so much so that it even destroyed his long-time friendship with Kanye West.

But a new clip of him discussing Trump's resurgence as president has split opinions online, with the singer appearing at The Fifteen Percent Pledge's 15th Street Block Party in Hollywood in February, where he labelled the president a "bigot" and discussed race.

"He's a bigot. It's a belief that there's a hierarchy of racial groups and that his group is superior, genetically superior," Legend said to applause from the crowd when questioned on Trump's stance on DEI (which he notoriously blamed the Washington plane crash on).

"He believes that. Whenever he talks about competence and qualifications, any white man will do for him!", he continued.





"Look at the last guy who was secretary of defense", he added, referencing Lloyd Austin, who worked under Joe Biden, compared to Trump's appointment of Pete Hegseth.

"He was a four-star general, supremely-qualified Black man...and see who he puts in after him? That's the level of bigotry that he [Trump] has."

While many leapt to Legend's defence, applauding him for speaking out against the president when few dare to, others claimed that the 46-year-old was only "adding" to the division.

Famously back in 2016, Trump himself referred to Chrissy Teigen as Legend's "foul-mouthed wife" (to which she responded calling him a "p**** a** b****") - so we can firmly say this feud is far from over.

