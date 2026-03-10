While the world is going up in flames, Donald Trump is busy playing golf - and it would seem the rest of his family aren't too far behind either.

The president's granddaughter, and daughter of Donald Trump Jr, Kai, this weekend vlogged herself going to luxury Los Angeles supermarket, Erewhon, alongside Secret Service agents to splash on expensive groceries.

Purchases from the trip include the viral $21 Hailey Bieber smoothie, $74 vitamin C pouches, and a $20 jar of dates.

At one point in the video, which has since racked up over a quarter of a million views, the 18-year-old jokes that the trip will make her "bankrupt", despite her family being worth $6.5 billion.

When leaving the store, the teen was picked up by a motorcade which included three motorcycles and four SUVs, as the person behind the camera joked they'd "rolled out the red carpet".

While few would disagree that those close to the controversial president need high levels of security to live their lives, critics online claimed that bragging about it online is another thing.

Given both the current situation in the Middle East, with the US at the centre of strikes on Iran, and the cost of living soaring in the US, people aren't happy about the tone-deaf nature of the video.

"The President's granddaughter is allowed to live her life with adequate protection but I think titling your vlog 'I brought my Secret Service to Erewhon' and highlighting how you're rolling around California with a seven vehicle (3 motorcycles, 4 SUVs) motorcade is...a misfire", one person wrote.

"That Kai Trump YouTube video is one of the most embarrassing self-owns I have ever seen. Her grandfather is crushing the economy and launching illegal wars, and she’s bragging about taking her Secret Service to an expensive grocery store. Just a modern-day 'let them eat cake' moment", another blasted.

"Incredibly tone deaf in this economy", someone else said, while a fourth added: "How much did that cost the taxpayers?"

As of yesterday (9 March), seven US service members have died in the ongoing conflict with Iran.

