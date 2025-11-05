Erewhon just dropped a 'toothpaste' smoothie - and people are totally divided

Luxury California-based grocery store Erewhon is full of surprises.

From viral videos of $32 bags of ice, to a $19 single strawberry, and collaborations with the likes of Hailey Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter - it certainly knows how to stop people in their tracks. Or should we say, the aisles.

But their latest drop might just be the most controversial yet, as their coveted smoothie counter is experimenting with a new flavour: Toothpaste.

Erewhon's $20 colourful, creamy smoothies have made headlines over the years, thanks to their ability to be part-Instagrammable, part-healthy, and part-unreasonably-priced, with Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie putting the store on the map.

Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh Potion Detox, Kendall Jenner's Peaches & Cream, Olivia Rodrigo's Good For Ur GUTS, and Sofia Richie's Sweet Cherry smoothie are just a handful of the other collaborations they've secured.

But rather partnering with a celebrity this time, they've linked up with dental care brand, Boka, and from 1 November, thirsty shoppers (or alternatively, ones with bad breath) can order the Erewhon Mint Condition Smile.

Boka

Inspired by Boka's Ela Mint Nano-Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste, the refreshing concoction pairs natural ingredients such as mint and green tea.

The drink is distinctly minty green in colour, and the full ingredient list includes organic citrus green tea, organic coconut milk, organic mint, organic mango, organic banana, organic coconut cream, organic chlorophyll, organic blue spirulina, organic cacao nibs, organic coconut flakes, silica and xylitol.

The brand says the goal for the smoothie was to "capture that bright, clean sensation you get from brushing" and turn it into something "people would actually enjoy".

Sounds bizarre, right?

Well, according to initial taste testers...it's not as bad as it sounds.

"Truly had the lowest expectations for it, but it taste like a Mojito IMO", one person commented.

"My Erewhon smoothie tastes like Listerin", a second added.

However, one person branded it straight-up "nasty".

However, if you're an Erewhon member you won't even need to gamble $11 (its retail price) away, as it's free for the first two weeks.

The perfect breath-freshener or trending for all the wrong reasons? We'll let you decide.

