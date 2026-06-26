Kai Trump sparks debate with White House tour after calling it ‘her house’

Kai Trump has posted a behind the scenes video of her experience at UFC Freedom 250, with a guided tour of the White House – which she called “my house”.

Kai, who is Donald Trump’s 19-year-old granddaughter, has developed a following on social media and YouTube over recent times, with 1.5 million followers on YouTube and 3 million on Instagram.

However, some of her videos have sparked criticism. Earlier this year, Kai vlogged herself going to luxury Los Angeles supermarket, Erewhon, alongside Secret Service agents to splash on expensive groceries.

Purchases from the trip include the viral $21 Hailey Bieber smoothie, $74 vitamin C pouches, and a $20 jar of dates. The video was criticised by some as being “tone-deaf” .

Now, Kai has split opinion online and faced pushback from some after calling the White House “my house” as part of a new video.

The clip sees Kai film behind-the-scenes footage of the controversial UFC Freedom 250 event, before giving a guided tour of the famous residency itself.

The tour begins with her showing her 'best friend' George Washington in the main entrance, before saying she "used to play soccer in these halls" on the ground floor.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The "Red Room” is next, with Kai saying: “As you can tell it's red and that's why they call it the Red Room.”

Next, Kai heads out onto the South Lawn, where the temporary construction for the UFC Freedom 250 event was housed.

Viewers then get a look inside The Oval Office, with Kai touching on the recent additions to the room.

"Everything is gold... he loves gold, it's like his favourite thing on the planet, if you guys hadn't noticed,” Kai says.

"He has very, very good attention to detail. So everything that he thought should be made gold, he made gold."

At the desk, there was a gold tray full of Sharpie pens. Kai also showed the red button which is used to call someone to bring him a Diet Coke.

The video sparked a lot of reaction online.

One post was hit with a community note from X users which read: “Kai Trump has never lived at the White House. She is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and resides in Florida, where she recently graduated from high school.”

Some enjoyed the "most Gen Z White House tour we've seen yet", others took issue with Kai calling it "my house".

"It's not YOUR house. It's Ours," one wrote.





Others were surprised that the White House had been used for content like this.









"I am anti Donald Trump, but his granddaughter is very cool and funny!" another wrote.









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