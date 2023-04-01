Kamala Harris predicted Trump's 'trial' four years ago

It was the week that Donald Trump's house of cards finally came tumbling down but for one current member of the US political establishment, this was something that was predicted a long time ago.

On Thursday, after weeks of anticipation, the New York Supreme Court finally voted to indict Donald Trump for alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election campaign.

Trump is now set to be arraigned on Tuesday making him the first former president in US history to face criminal charges with a reported 30 charges set to be brought against him.

Given that Trump has a rather sketchy history in general you can't say that any of these revelations are particularly shocking but to actually see the charges brought against him is something else.

That being said, current vice president Kamala Harris did predict that something like this might happen. Way back in 2019, Harris got into a Twitter spat with Trump after she dropped out of the running for the Democratic presidential candidate for 2020.

At the time, Trump mocked her saying: "Too bad. We will miss you Kamala!" Harris then replied with: "Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial."

Quite a burn but it's unlikely that even Harris thought this would pay off. However, Mark Hamill, of all people did some digging and found this "prophetic tweet" from four years ago and shared it again for the world to see.

It remains to be seen if Harris will actually 'see' Trump at his trial although it is unlikely. However. the world's eyes will be on New York next week to see how this all plays out.

