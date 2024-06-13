On Wednesday (June 12), YouTuber Logan Paul announced the latest guest on his podcast 'Impaulsive' - former President Donald Trump.

The unlikely guest is sure to attract lots of listeners, and is already stirring up debate about whether Paul should have given a controversial figure such as Trump a platform on his popular podcast.

But in the run up to the episode's release, both Paul and Trump have been releasing promotional material to try and draw as many listeners in as possible and boost the show's ratings.

On Twitter/X the official 'Impaulsive' account showed Paul and his co-host Mike Majlak receiving Trump merch from the former president himself. They both received a signed Trump hat, with one featuring his "Make America Great Again" slogan, as well as two t-shirts featuring Trump's mugshot.

"Thank you President," Paul can be heard saying in the clip. "You are gangster!" he adds.

"It sells," Trump tells them. "Well Elvis had one, Frank Sinatra had one, but we've eclipsed them. And a long time ago we've eclipsed them."

In another clip, Paul extends an invitation to current President Joe Biden, in front of Trump, who is campaigning for re-election in November.

Trump says to Paul, "Yeah I think he should, you know what chance you have of getting him on? I'd say, less than 1 per cent. Okay, if you did that, I'd actually watch that."

But there's one clip that has caught most viewers attention, posted on Trump's official TikTok.

It shows Paul and Trump standing up to one another with Paul's WWE United States Championship belt in the background, before Trump bursts into laughter, unable to be serious in the moment.

One viewer on Twitter/X pointed out, "I think this is the first time I've ever seen [Trump] laugh."





"That's the closest thing to a normal human reaction I've ever seen from him," a comment read.

Another commented, "why is this true lmao I don't think we've ever seen him laugh like that."

"Trump emoting even a little like a real human being is surreal and weirdly upsetting to see," read one of the top comments.

