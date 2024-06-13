Logan Paul facing backlash for interviewing Donald Trump

Logan Paul has divided fans after he announced the next guest on his podcast: Donald Trump.

The YouTuber's podcast 'Impaulsive', has previously held the No. 1 spot in the podcast charts, and is expected to rise again with an appearance from the former president.

The episode is releasing Thursday 13 June, after Paul announced it the day before on Twitter/X, writing, "United States Champion United States President." With a photo of Trump and Paul attached whilst the pair held Paul's WWE United States championship belt.

In another photo, Paul and his co-host Mike Majlak are in the President's home interviewing him for the show, with bottles of Prime drink around the room.

The Daily Mail reported that Trump's campaign directly reached out to Paul to get the 77-year-old on the podcast, as he campaigns for election this November.

Paul and his team have also reached out to President Joe Biden to have him appear on the show.

But the announcement has divided fans.

"No matter how incredibly talented and natural he is in the ring, Logan Paul has proven time and time again that he is a garbage human being," wrote one user.

Paul also eventually turned off his replies on the post after receiving criticism.

"Wait. The guy who built an empire out of ridiculing and laughing at the establishment can't handle some ridicule, jokes and vitriol at his expense??? Come on now," read another post.

"Logan Paul is the poster boy for white privilege. Doing so many horrible things, scamming so many people and then constantly getting rewarded and becoming more successful," a user added.

