Melania Trump's followers in meltdown over very different First Lady portrait

Melania Trump's followers have gone into meltdown after her official portrait as the First Lady was shared by the White House.

Traditionally, First Lady portraits are medium or medium close-up shots of the spouse of the President of the United States, with them warmly smiling in the picture.

However Trump has gone for a very different approach.

Seemingly in line with the new portrait for her husband Donald as the 47th US President, Melania has gone for something which looks as though she means business.

The portrait is black and white and she is stood with her hands rest on a desk dressed in a suit with a stern expression.

The image was shared by the White House, posted on the official First Lady of the United States social media accounts and reposted by Melania Trump herself.

And her fans have gone into complete meltdown about how she looks.

One said: "Simply BEAUTIFUL - and captures the elegance, professionalism and [her] grace."

One said: "Stunning! Absolutely iconic."

One said: "Serious business and gorgeous too. Love it!"

"Powerful portrait and very fitting for the strongest family in the free world," another commented.

One said: "Beauty, Brains and Class. We are fortunate indeed."

Another commented: "Amazing Woman. Powerhouse!!!!!!!!!!!!"

It comes after Melania arguably stole the show at the presidential inauguration on January 20, as she stepped out to be sworn in as First Lady for the second time, and put on a very-much-expected fashionable display - with the real story behind her viral inauguration day hat being discussed online.

Elsewhere, Selena Gomez posted a video of herself in tears on her Instagram story over Donald Trump's order of mass deportations and some US Capitol rioters who received Presidential pardons rejected them, with one going as far as saying "shove it up your a**".

