Melania Trump has defended her former nude modelling career as she prepares to release her memoir next month.

Despite being the former first lady, Melania Trump has kept a relatively low profile throughout her husband’s chaotic political career and beyond, notably being absent from court throughout Trump’s hush money trial .

Ahead of the release of her memoir , Melania has spoken out in defence of her former nude modelling work. In 1995, she appeared nude in a French adult magazine and again in 2000 in GQ posing on Donald Trump’s private jet.

In a 45-second video posted on X/Twitter, she spoke in a voiceover and addressed the topic.

“Why do I stand proudly behind my nude modelling work?” she said. “The more pressing question is, why has the media chosen to scrutinise my celebration of the human form in a fashion photo shoot?”

The video then showed examples of Renaissance pieces and nudity in art, as she asked: “Are we no longer able to appreciate the beauty of the human body?”

She continued: “Throughout history, master artists have revered the human shape, evoking profound emotions and admiration. We should honour our bodies and embrace the timeless tradition of using art as a powerful means of self-expression.”

The defence comes as she is due to release her self-titled memoir, Melania, on October 8. During a rally in New York on Wednesday (September 18), her husband seemed to suggest he hasn’t read it.

He said: “People love our First Lady. Go out and get a book. She just wrote a book. I hope she said good things about... I don’t know. I didn’t... so busy.”

“She just wrote a book called Melania. Go out and buy it, and if she says bad things about me, I’ll call you all up and I’ll say, don’t buy it,” Trump continued.

