Melania Trump has own words used against her following memoir announcement

While her husband Donald Trump is busy trying to get himself back into the White House in the upcoming presidential election, Melania Trump has this week announced she will be publishing a memoir sharing her “perspective” and “the truth” about her time as first lady – but perhaps rather predictably, not many people are interested in nabbing themselves a copy.

Ms Trump has long been the subject of conspiracy theories and speculation around her relationship with her spouse, with discussion on social media over the years concerning a potential divorce, a “body double”, ‘secret messages’ in Tweets and a number of public appearances showing her frowning and rejecting Trump’s attempts to hold her hand – all claiming to point to a rift between the couple.

And it appears Melania wants to address all of that in the new memoir, saying in a black-and-white video posted to Twitter/X she is a “private person” who has been “the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation”.

Stating that writing the book “has been a deeply personal and reflective journey”, she added: “I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts. I believe it is important to share my perspective. The truth.”

In a description on Ms Trump’s official website – where standard, signed and collector’s editions are listed at $40, $75 and $250 respectively – it’s said the book will include “stories and images never before shared with the public”.

But despite all the rumours and theories, social media users aren’t all that bothered about the book – with some going as far as to use her own words against her to register their disinterest:

Ms Trump wore the green jacket containing the controversial statement during a trip to a migrant child detention centre back in 2018, eventually telling ABC News in an interview that the message was “for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticising me”.

She continued: “I want to show them that I don’t care. You could criticise whatever you want to say, but it will not stop me to do what I feel is right.”

Others, meanwhile, have joked the book will actually just be Michelle Obama’s bestseller, Becoming.

And there’s also the fact that the memoir looks rather tiny…

Reports that Melania was considering writing a memoir first circulated back in 2020, at which point the hashtag ‘TitlesForMelaniasMemoir’ trended on Twitter for users to put forward their ideas.

Suggestions included “Lady and the Trump” and “The Devil Wears MAGA”.

The book is being published by Skyhorse Publishing, who lists the publication date as being 8 October – a month before the US presidential election.

