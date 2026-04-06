US president Donald Trump’s dancing at rallies– especially to “YMCA” by Village People – has long been called out and ridiculed by his critics, but now, Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s attempt at the “Griddy” has been branded a ‘cringe fest’ by social media users who have expressed confusion at the video.

In a post shared to Instagram over the weekend, the broadcaster wrote in the caption that she was doing a “post-dinner Griddy” and that her “daughter made me do it”.

The Griddy was created by Allen Davis and went viral on TikTok in 2019. It comprises heel taps while swinging one’s arms.

But even with Ingraham claiming that her daughter put her up to it, over on X/Twitter, people were wondering what exactly she was doing:

Writer Derek Guy commented: "My cat walked like this randomly one morning and I had to bring her to the vet":

“Talk about a cringe-fest,” wrote one account:

Another asked: “How do I erase this from my brain?”:

A third labelled it “the stiffest and worst Griddy I’ve ever seen”:

While a fourth recalled Ingraham once “making fun of Kamala [Harris] dancing”:

Back in August 2024, Ingraham did indeed criticise the then vice president for dancing during a segment of her Fox News show, and in sharing it to Instagram, she wrote: “Kamala Harris can dance and meme all she wants, but it won’t put food on the table or pay tuition bills.

“Americans need real leadership, not empty gestures.”

Awkward…

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