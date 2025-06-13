California governor Gavin Newsom just posted the most hilarious social media reaction to Donald Trump having his continued use of the National Guard blocked by a judge - and now everyone wants his social media manager to get a raise.

Trump was accused of sending the National Guard into LA without the governor's permission after protests started on Friday (June 6).

Judge Charles Breyer of the Federal District Court in San Francisco has now determined that Trump's actions were illegal saying he violated the Tenth Amendment, “He must therefore return control of the California National Guard to the governor of the state of California forthwith.”

Newsom took to TikTok to celebrate the news with a sassy meme telling the president "you lose" to the tune of Nicki Minaj's 'Itty Bitty Piggy'.

"I fully believe he is editing and posting these himself", one person joked in the comments.

"Dear social manager(s), how long have you waited to be unleashed?", another added.

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings