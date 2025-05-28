Karoline Leavitt takes a swipe at LGBTQ+ community in Harvard row

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has taken a swipe at the LGBTQIA+ community under the pretence of sticking up for "working class" jobs in row with Harvard.

Speaking to Fox News, Leavitt said: "Electricians, plumbers -- we need more of those in our country, and less LGBTQ graduate majors from Harvard University."

The White House froze billions in federal funds and grants to the university last month, and on Friday (May 23) a judge blocked the Trump administration from barring the University from enrolling foreign students.

Many have taken to X to mock Leavitt with one user saying, "Just wait till she finds out that electricians and plumbers can be GULP….GAY TOO!!!!!"

