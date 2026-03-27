Is Cuba in a blackout? Here's how Trump and the US are involved

Cuba has had three blackouts through the month of March alone, including two in the space of around a week, with its power grid completely collapsing on Saturday (21 March).

Power has since been restored to the island but it only seems a matter of time before Cuba experiences another serious outage.

There are a number of reasons for this and, of course, US President Donald Trump is somehow involved.

But why do these blackouts keep happening and just how is the US involved?

Cuba has been hit with three nationwide blackouts in March alone with two happening in the space of a week / Yamil LAGE / AFP via Getty Images

Why do Cuba blackouts keep happening?

The Cuban Electric Union confirmed the most recent blackout happened because of its power grid collapsing.

This is caused by decaying infrastructure and fuel shortages, which can cause daily blackouts of up to 12 hours and also destabilise the systems.

These daily blackouts have been happening for around two years but have recently got much worse. There have recently been protests against the Communist Party of Cuba, the country's sole leading party, because of this because of worsening conditions and the economic impact it is having on the island.

Only 40 per cent of Cuba's oil is domestic, meaning it imports 60 per cent of all oil it uses, according to the International Energy Agency.

And this is where the US comes in...

US President Donald Trump is partly to blame for Cuba's blackouts / Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

How is the US involved in Cuba's blackouts?

The US is involved in Cuba's most recent round of serious blackouts because it has imposed a blockade on the island receiving oil.

Cuba's government has blamed US President Donald Trump for this as he sanctioned it and has also threatened tariffs on any country that sells or provides oil to Cuba.

That's because his administration wants political prisoners to be released with politics and the economy to be liberated in return for the lifting of the sanctions. He's predicted he will have the "honour of taking Cuba".

With Cuba only producing 40 per cent of its own oil, that means the country currently has less than half of what it needs to be powered properly.

As well as the eroding infrastructure and US sanctions, Venezuela's leader recently being removed also stopped crucial shipments.

All of this is having an effect on livelihoods, as important hospital operations are having to be cancelled, working hours are being reduced and food and drink cannot be stored safely.

It's also having a huge economic impact too with flights being cancelled and tourism in the country dropping off significantly.

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