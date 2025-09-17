Donald Trump hit out at an Australian journalist in a tense exchange, accusing the reporter of ‘hurting’ his country before a visit from the Australian PM.

The moment, which came after the journalist asked about Trump’s business dealings, came while Trump was speaking to the press on the White House lawn before leaving for his state visit to the UK.

The president became involved in a heated exchange with Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Americas editor, John Lyons, when Lyons asked him how much wealthier he’d become since taking office for the second time.

"I don't know,” Trump said, before continuing: “But most of the deals that I’ve made were made before. This is what I have done for a life. I’ve built buildings."

When Lyons asked whether it was appropriate for a sitting US president to conduct business from the White House, Trump claimed: "I’m really not, my kids are running the business."

Upon learning that Lyons was from Australia, Trump said: “In my opinion, you’re hurting Australia very much right now."

"And they want to get along with me. You know, your leader is coming over to see me very soon. I’m going to tell him about you. You set a very bad tone. You can set a nicer tone,” he added.

When Lyons tried to ask another question, the president held his index finger to his lips before telling him: "Quiet."

A while later, an official White House social media account shared a video of the exchange with the caption: “Trump smacks down a rude foreign Fake News loser.”

Why not read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.