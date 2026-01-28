Donald Trump has once again criticised Joe Biden for just ‘wanting to go to sleep’ during his time as president – a move that has sparked mockery online.

Trump, of course, has been accused of falling asleep during public appearances on plenty of occasions. He was accused of sleeping during a White House event focused on a bipartisan bill to let whole and 2 per cent milk return to school lunches earlier in January.

During a significant press conference on his administration’s strikes on Venezuela and the ‘capturing’ of the country’s president, Nicolás Maduro in the same month, the 79-year-old Republican was seen in the background appearing to be struggling to stay awake, closing his eyes on several occasions.

That’s not stopped Trump from accusing Biden of only being interested in ‘falling asleep’ while president, while also once again repeating false claims about a fake election.

Speaking to rallied supporters in Iowa on Tuesday (January 27), Trump said: “We had a guy who didn’t know where the hell he was… He just wanted to go to sleep… This is what we had in our fake election.”

People were quick to mock Trump on social media, with one writing: “The lack of self awareness and irony is just *absolutely incredible*.”

“…the hypocrisy lines write themselves,” another said.

“When projection and irony combine,” one more commented.

Meanwhile, Trump has made the claim that his wife’s self-titled documentary movie, Melania , is “selling out fast” – but people, quite literally, are not buying it.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.