Trump implies you can no longer question his health following yet another check-up

It’s a topic which has long sparked discussion online, but US president Donald Trump has seemingly implied that people can no longer question his health and wellbeing as Potus, going as far as to write on Truth Social that The New York Times’ reporting on the issue is “seditious” and “perhaps even treasonous”.

The 79-year-old went to Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland for his annual physical exam – the first of his second presidential term – in April, after which Dr Sean Barabella reported that the Republican exhibited “excellent cognitive and physical health”.

Yet in July, he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which is when a person’s veins in their legs don’t allow blood to flow back up to the heart – according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

And in August, he was seen with a dark bruise on his right hand as he sat in the Oval Office.

Then in October, just six months after visiting Walter Reed, he was back at the facility for what the White House initially described as a “routine yearly checkup”, despite it being his second exam in the space of a year (presidents usually have just the one each year).

This prompted him to brag about his “outstanding” MRI results on board Air Force One in November.

But now, Trump has taken to his Truth Social platform and revealed he has had ‘cognitive examinations’ on “three separate occasions” with the latest exam “being recently”.

He wrote on Tuesday: “[It’s] something which few people would be able to do very well, including those working at The New York Times, and I ACED all three of them in front of large numbers of doctors and experts, most of whom I do not know.

“I have been told that few people have been able to 'ace' this Examination and, in fact, most do very poorly, which is why many other Presidents have decided not to take it at all..."

However, Trump’s latest comments insisting he is in good health have only sparked more speculation about his wellbeing over on X/Twitter:

Former US representative Justin Amash said: “If anyone else wrote something like this, it would be universally acknowledged that the person is mentally unstable”:





It’s not the first time that Trump has suggested any scrutiny of him is a bad thing, as just last month he claimed Democratic senator Chuck Schumer’s criticism of his trip to Asia was “almost treasonous”.

Yes, really.

