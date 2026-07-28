US government departments under Donald Trump’s administration have a tendency to put out bizarre social media posts which borrow from popular trends and the world of entertainment, such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Grand Theft Auto and Superman.

And now, the Department of Education has used another beloved franchise to push its messaging – this time in the form of Nickelodeon character Jimmy Neutron, accompanied by the phrase “parents know best”.

But that isn’t the strangest aspect of this social media post, as X/Twitter users noted the department had specifically used images from a crossover between Jimmy Neutron and another Nickelodeon property, The Fairly OddParents:

“Why is an official government account referencing the Jimmy Neutron x Fairly Odd Parents crossover episode from 20 years ago,” asked YouTuber J Aubrey:

Others noted that the parents in Jimmy Neutron were actually rather oblivious:

One account wrote: “Funny that you highlight Jimmy Neutron. A show where his friends are diverse, focus on gender equality (Cindy), fights against pollution, and solves conflict with diplomacy. And the irony is that the parents are oblivious to all of this”:

Author Connor Boyack pointed out the Department of Education is yet to be shut down, and accused the social media account of “rage-baiting the teachers’ unions”:

“They actually don’t which is why school exists,” commented evan loves worf:

And even The Fairly OddParents director John “F” Fountain waded into the discussion, telling the Department of Education: “If you’re going to use a Jimmy Neutron image, you at least use imagery from THEIR show?”:

Awkward.

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