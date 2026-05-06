Trump criticised for shutting down child who wants to be a volleyball player

Donald Trump has been criticised after appearing to shut down a child who spoke about wanting to become a volleyball player.

Trump spent Tuesday (5 May) at a White House ceremony reviving the Presidential Physical Fitness Award, joined by the likes of golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Player and a group of children.

The day was full of slightly strange moments, including DeChambeau and Player having a push-up contest and Trump describing Iranian snipers shooting protesters while surrounded by kids - as well as attempting, unsuccessfully, to show off his golfing skills .

One moment that sparked criticism online saw Trump speak to children in the Oval Office about fitness, and ask them about their ambitions for the future.

He spoke to one young girl, who said she would love to grow up and play volleyball. However, rather than encourage her, Trump said she might want to change her dreams and focus on something else.



“I play volleyball, and then in the summer I’m trying to get into soccer,” the girl said.

Trump then commented: “And with your height, do you smash the ball, the volleyball. Do you get up high? Can you jump high?”

After she said “not very”, Trump replied: “Soccer might be better… I’m just looking, I think she’d be a great soccer player…That’s good. Good luck.”

Commentator Ed Krassenstein wrote: "Trump just mocked a little girl for being short, and stomped on her ambitions."

Another said: "President Trump tells a little girl to play football instead of volleyball if she's not tall enough.

"She does not look impressed at all."

"Trump torpedoes little girl’s volleyball dreams," one more added.

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