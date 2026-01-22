Donald Trump tried to brag that Switzerland would be speaking German if it weren’t for the Americans in World War II – but they already do.

On Wednesday (21 January), Trump was in the Swiss town of Davos in the Alps, along with many other world leaders and CEOs, for the World Economic Forum .

As part of his participation there, he gave a rambling speech that lasted for over an hour in which he embarrassed himself several times, confusing Greenland for Iceland and claiming NATO has never done anything for the US.

But possibly the most cringeworthy moment came with the insistence that Switzerland would be speaking German had the US not come to the continent’s aid in WWII.

On the global stage, Trump said: “And then after the war, which we won, we won it big. Without us, right now you’d all be speaking German and a little Japanese, perhaps.”

It was very quickly pointed out that Switzerland has four official languages– and one of them is German.

It didn’t take long for Trump to be mercilessly mocked.

“Go to famously neutral Switzerland. Give speech in German-speaking part of Switzerland. Tell them they'd all be speaking German if it wasn't for the US,” one person wrote.

Another critic wrote: “If America hadn’t saved y’all in world war 2 you’d all be speaking German, said Trump in German-speaking Davos, having touched down in German-speaking Zurich.”

Someone else pointed out: “Bro you’re in Switzerland… German is literally the national language.”

One person said: “So Trump told the Swiss that, if it wasn’t for America, they’d all be speaking German. I wonder what language he thinks they talk. Swissish?”

